Traffic cops nab snatchers in east Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two traffic police personnel nabbed two armed snatchers fleeing after robbing a man of three gold chains in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden. The incident took place on Monday when sub-inspector Sanjeev and constable Rahul Nain from the Shahdara traffic circle apprehended the accused near Chintamani Chowk, police officials said on Tuesday.

A local resident, who witnessed the snatching, followed the duo and alerted traffic staff. “On receiving the information, Sanjeev and Nain acted swiftly,” said Additional CP (Traffic) Monika Bhardwaj. When signalled to stop, the snatchers tried to flee, but Rahul kicked their bike, causing it to fall.

“In an attempt to escape, Imran fired at Sanjeev, who sustained minor injuries but still managed to overpower him. Warees also tried to shoot but were caught. Despite the threat, Sanjeev managed to overpower and apprehend him,” the DCP added. Police recovered two pistols, 10 live cartridges, three gold chains and one bike.