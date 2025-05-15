Eight locations marked for digital parking system, MCD invites bids

NEW DELHI: As part of its larger plan to digitise civic services in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has chosen eight locations, including two clusters, to introduce digital parking systems.

In the first phase, the system will be launched in the Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar clusters. The aim is to allow smooth, cashless payments—through FASTag for cars and digital apps for two-wheelers.

The MCD has invited bids from agencies to manage these parking spots using digital systems. The eight identified sites are Nehru Place (Outer and Inner Rings), Shastri Park, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, Narela DDA Market, Lajpat Nagar Cluster (Central Market, Veer Savarkar Marg, Old Double Storey Road), Karol Bagh Cluster (Ajmal Khan Road, Bank Street and Arya Samaj Road).

According to the tender, the selected agency will handle daily operations, use digital technology, collect parking charges, and manage on-ground staff. They must also install RFID readers, FASTag scanners, boom barriers, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, UPI/NCMC payment terminals, digital boards, and CCTV cameras.

For two-wheelers, where FASTag doesn’t apply, payment will be done using QR codes, UPI apps, or NCMC cards.

The agency must also ensure that all transaction data is shared in real time with the MCD through a central dashboard. This will help the civic body monitor vehicle movement, revenue, and parking space availability live.

A revenue-sharing model will be followed—MCD will get a fixed share of the daily earnings while the agency handles operations. Only companies with prior experience in digital parking systems for government or municipal bodies can apply. They must show proof of technical skills, financial strength, and experience with systems like FASTag, RFID, and UPI. Once fully in place, the system is expected to reduce long queues and traffic jams, especially in busy areas like Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, and Kashmere Gate ISBT, the official added.