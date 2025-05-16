12 traffic corridors in Delhi set for engineering improvement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 12 critical corridors that need engineering improvements to ensure smoother vehicular movement across the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

These corridors are spread across the six ranges of the city. Out of the 12, three corridors fall under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while the remaining nine are under the Public Works Department (PWD).

In the central range, two corridors have been identified — from Monkey Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila on Ring Road (both carriageways), and from Panchkuian to Filmistan on Rani Jhansi Road (both carriageways). In the northern range, two corridors have been selected — GTK Road in front of Azadpur Mandi, which comes under PWD, and the NH-44 Libaspur underpass, which falls under the NHAI.

In the eastern range, the selected corridors are Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg at Anand Vihar (under PWD) and Pusta Road (under NHAI). In the southern range, two corridors have been identified — the Outer Ring Road from IIT Flyover to Modi Mill Flyover, and MG Road from Andheria Mor to Aaya Nagar Border.

In the New Delhi range, the NH-48 corridor from RTR to Shiv Murti carriageway (under NHAI), and Ring Road from Safdarjung Hospital to Dhaula Kuan have been selected.

In the western range, the corridors are Shivaji Marg from Zakhira to Dwarka Mor, and Rohtak Road from Zakhira Flyover to Munka Metro Station.

Joint inspections have been conducted at several of these locations by officials from both PWD and the Delhi Traffic Police. At one location — from Safdarjung Hospital to Dhaula Kuan — it was observed that the width of the road, especially near the AIIMS loop, can be increased to ease congestion. It was also suggested that railings be installed along the footpath in front of Safdarjung Hospital to ensure pedestrian safety.

It was further noted that road markings need to be repainted under the Raj Nagar, Hyatt, and Moti Bagh flyovers. In addition, proper signage is required for bus drivers, directing them to use only the designated areas for boarding and deboarding passengers.