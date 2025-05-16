Delay in e-buses: Over 500 cluster buses to operate

NEW DELHI: In a temporary relief for Delhi commuters facing a shortage of buses, the government has allowed over 500 retired cluster scheme buses to continue operating till July.

These standard-floors, non-AC CNG buses, over a decade old, were phased out last month after contracts with private operators expired. Around 1,000 buses from Clusters 6, 7, 8, and 9 were taken off the roads by April 15 as part of the city’s transition to an electric fleet.

However, delays in the supply of electric buses led to the continuation of 533 buses from Clusters 7 and 8, which operate from Seemapuri, Kair, and Rajghat depots. The decision came after private operators challenged the phase-out in the Arbitration Court, which asked the Transport Department to clarify its stance by May 7.

The deadline is now extended till July. So far, the government has deployed around 400 new electric buses, including 295 mini buses under the ‘Devi Scheme’. But to meet peak summer demand, old CNG buses will run temporarily.