Ethiopian delegation visits Delhi Vidhan Sabha

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday met a 41-member high-level delegation from Ethiopia.

The team is visiting India under the “One Week Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of Ethiopia,” organised by the National Centre for Good Governance from May 12 to 17.

The delegation, led by Deputy Speaker of the Union Parliament Zahra Humed, included speakers of regional parliaments, state ministers, and other top officials.

During their visit to the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Gupta gave a detailed overview of its functioning and heritage. He spoke about the strong cultural ties between India and Ethiopia, including common traditions like sambusas and chai.

Gupta also shared key developments like the use of the National e-Vidhan Application for paperless work, the installation of a 500 kW solar power plant, and the digitization of the Assembly library. He highlighted efforts like the MLA-Minister Collaborative Framework and civic education initiatives such as a light-and-sound show.