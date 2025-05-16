Frivolity has its limits: Delhi HC tells man over plea calling BNS ‘criminal act’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday found itself dealing with a curious case involving a self-represented litigant, an internet-inspired theory and a dramatic accusation that the Union government had committed a “criminal act” by updating the country’s penal laws.

The case was brought by one Upendra Nath Dalai, a native of Odisha, who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the law that recently replaced the Indian Penal Code of 1860.

According to Dalai, this legislative move was similar to the government “killing its parents” while referring, rather dramatically, to the Constitution and the basic structure of Indian democracy.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, appeared visibly unimpressed and puzzled.

“What sort of language is this? What exactly are you asking for?” the judges asked, clearly struggling to make sense of the plea.

Appearing for the Centre government, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma wasted no time in calling the petition “completely pointless and without any legal basis,” urging the Court to throw it out immediately.