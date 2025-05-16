PNG supply launched in 111 Delhi villages, full coverage by 2025: CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to 111 villages in the national capital. They assured that the remaining villages without PNG connections will be covered by the end of 2025.

Speaking at the event, Saxena said, “Launch of PNG supply to 111 villages of Delhi by IGL is not merely a technical project, but a solid foundation for a cleaner and brighter future. This initiative not only connects rural areas with clean, safe, and affordable energy, but also marks a significant step towards making Delhi an environmentally friendly and sustainable capital. This work resonates with the spirit of the ‘Delhi Gramoday Abhiyan’, which aims to equip villages with urban-level infrastructure and ensure holistic and balanced development.”

Saxena further added that we all have collectively envisioned a future where Delhi is free from polluted air and embraces an era of clean and sustainable energy — and today is a major milestone in realising that vision. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the IGL team for their relentless efforts, use of modern technology, and their commitment to public welfare.

He reiterated the support of Delhi Government to support and promote all such efforts under the ‘Delhi Gramoday Abhiyan’ that aim to make citizens’ lives simpler, safer, and cleaner.

Calling the launch “a flame of trust,” CM Rekha Gupta said it brings clean energy to the heart of rural Delhi.

“This is not just a facility launch — it marks the start of a new era, bringing safety, dignity, and sustainable growth to every home,” she said.

This marks the second phase of IGL’s plan to connect all of Delhi’s villages with eco-friendly fuel. After covering 130 villages in Phase I, 111 more have been added. The CM promised to connect the remaining 116 villages by the end of the year.