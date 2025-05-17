Two held for looting government school teacher using chemical spray in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a government school teacher in Delhi’s Burari area after spraying a chemical on his face to render him unconscious, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as

Arjun (26) and Sujeet (21), both residents of Indra Colony, were caught after a probe linked them to the crime. Arjun has a criminal history and was previously involved in nine cases, including snatching, theft, and drug-related offences.

The incident took place on May 8, when a PCR call was received reporting the robbery. The victim, Jitender Kumar Meena, a primary school teacher, said he was at Pusta Road around 8pm when four men approached him. One of them sprayed a chemical on his face, causing him to lose consciousness. They then fled with his bike, two mobile phones, and purse.

CCTV footage from the area showed four suspects arriving on a bike and later fleeing on two bikes. The victim was also tracking his stolen phone, last located at Azadpur market. Police spotted two suspects matching the description on the stolen bike and arrested them after a brief chase, said DCP (north) Raja Banthia. The accused admitted to committing the robbery with two others, Vishal and Jatin, the DCP added.