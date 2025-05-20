Delhi L-G Saxena grants NOC for land allotment to redevelop ISBT in Sarai Kale Khan

NEW DELHI: A major hurdle in redevelopment of ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and its integration with the RRTS network has been removed with Delhi L-G VK Saxena, granting No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for allotment of a DUSIB land parcel at Sarai Kale Khan, officials said on Monday.

This NOC pertains to a land parcel measuring 2.5 acres (10,430 square meters) from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for the project that apart from redevelopment of the ISBT also entails creating associated passenger infrastructure and amenities.

Once redeveloped and integrated, Sarai Kale Khan would emerge as one of Delhi’s largest multi-modal transit hubs with ISBT, Delhi Metro, Indian Railway and the RRTS Network – all converging together and providing lakhs of commuters including inter-state passengers with seamless connectivity and enhanced amenities.

The request for this land was made by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) in February last year. Currently, the land is under the possession of DUSIB and has been confirmed to be free from encroachments, making it available for allotment. DUSIB has also verified that there are no pending court cases or litigation concerning this land, the officials said.

DUSIB, the land owning agency, has submitted that three night shelters are, at present, existing on the said land parcel. These night shelters, as per a Supreme Court order May 9, 2023, cannot be removed without the court’s approval.