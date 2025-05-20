Delhi's DoE tightens verification of school-based internships

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued fresh guidelines to strengthen the verification process for school-based internships during summer and autumn breaks.

The move — meant to ensure that students gain a safe and skill-relevant workplace experience — is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to improve vocational education.

In a circular issued on May 13, the DoE had instructed the heads of schools and designated resource persons to monitor and verify the details of student internships. They are now required to confirm and document key information, such as the employer’s name, location of internship, duration, student participation and the nature of work experience.

The circular emphasised the need to record these details in the prescribed format to maintain transparency. Additionally, resource persons have been directed to visit two to four internship sites every day.

Programmes tailored to different student groups being offered

The DoE offers various internship programmes tailored to different student groups — some targeting high school students and others catering to those in higher education under vocational courses.

These internships are designed to promote experiential learning and skill development during academic breaks.