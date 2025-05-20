Symbols of urban decay: Delhi’s forgotten subways

NEW DELHI: Beneath the roar of Delhi’s roads lies a forgotten network of pedestrian subways, built from the 1970s onward to offer safe crossings at busy intersections such as Connaught Place, Kashmere Gate, Hauz Khas, Red Fort, and ITO.

Designed to provide clean, well‑lit, and secure paths for pedestrians, many of these subways have now turned into dark, foul, and unsafe corridors. “Subway systems are built to improve access and provide great connectivity,” said a retired PWD engineer.

Yet across the city, these subways are plagued by poor lighting, crime, litter, encroachment, and a glaring lack of upkeep. Many people now avoid them altogether, opting instead to cross dangerous traffic.

Despite repeated public complaints, meaningful repairs and maintenance remain elusive. Urban planners warn that continued neglect of these vital pedestrian arteries could undermine the city’s transit efficiency and safety. “Without proper upkeep, the purpose of these subways is defeated,” the retired PWD engineer added.

At Hauz Khas, the subway under the Outer Ring Road connecting the metro station to Sarvapriya Vihar and IIT Delhi is slippery and dark.

“The road outside the Hauz Khas subway is a nightmare,” said commuter Anjali Sharma. “The footpath is broken or missing.”

Rina Mehta added, “I avoid using it after dark. It feels more like a trap.”

Meanwhile, at Kashmere Gate—which links the ISBT, Delhi Junction, and the metro station via Lothian Road—safety is a concern. “There are craters on the road and barely any lighting,” said IT professional Rajat Singh.

In Vaishali, the subway under Madan Mohan Malviya Marg often floods. “During rains, it’s more trouble than help,” said auto‑driver Shyamlal. “People walk across traffic instead.” Even Connaught Place’s subways under Janpath and Baba Kharak Singh Marg reek of urine and are poorly lit. “I held my breath the whole way,” said bank employee Kirti Ahuja.

The ITO subway, connecting Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg to Vikas Marg, is in alarming condition. “There’s no security, open drug use,” said court clerk Ravindra Mishra. “It’s more dangerous than crossing the road.” Preeti Chauhan added, “It’s full of trash. I never see maintenance.”

Urgent civic intervention—cleaning, lighting, CCTV, and policing—is needed to make these once‑promising corridors safe again.

Shemaiah Cornelius & Khyati Singh