Amid chaos, MCD rolls back user charges, announces tax amnesty

NEW DELHI: The first House meeting of the newly-formed MCD leadership saw a heated exchange between councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a splinter group, the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), leading to a dramatic disruption in proceedings.

The newly-formed IVP, which consists of 16 former AAP councillors, including ex-LOH Mukesh Goel, accused the AAP of paralysing the MCD over the last two and a half years.

In turn, AAP councillors accused the IVP of operating under the influence of the BJP.

Amidst the chaos, a private resolution was tabled to roll back user charges levied on garbage collection, which had been imposed as part of property tax. The resolution was passed, and it was announced that a nominated member would take their oath during the session.

The session took a contentious turn when AAP councillors questioned the mayor about the delay in announcing the Leader of the House (LOH). In response, newly-elected Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who assumed office in late April, declared Satya Sharma from the BJP as the new LOH.

AAP’s former mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ankush Narang raised slogans, further disrupting the session. Despite this, Narang, now in his new role, assured the House that AAP would act constructively and responsibly.