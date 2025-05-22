Amid chaos, MCD rolls back user charges, announces tax amnesty

NEW DELHI: The first House meeting of the newly-formed MCD leadership saw a heated exchange between councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a splinter group, the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), leading to a dramatic disruption in proceedings.
The newly-formed IVP, which consists of 16 former AAP councillors, including ex-LOH Mukesh Goel, accused the AAP of paralysing the MCD over the last two and a half years.
In turn, AAP councillors accused the IVP of operating under the influence of the BJP.
Amidst the chaos, a private resolution was tabled to roll back user charges levied on garbage collection, which had been imposed as part of property tax. The resolution was passed, and it was announced that a nominated member would take their oath during the session.
The session took a contentious turn when AAP councillors questioned the mayor about the delay in announcing the Leader of the House (LOH). In response, newly-elected Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who assumed office in late April, declared Satya Sharma from the BJP as the new LOH.
AAP’s former mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ankush Narang raised slogans, further disrupting the session. Despite this, Narang, now in his new role, assured the House that AAP would act constructively and responsibly.
He emphasised that his party “would not obstruct the House’s proceedings and would prioritise Delhiites’ interests, a stark contrast to the BJP’s tactics of stalling the House in the past.”
In a significant development, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced the removal of the user charges on garbage collection, a move welcomed by opposition parties and residents’ groups who had strongly opposed the charges.
Narang praised the decision, stating, “The AAP has been fighting against these user charges, and our efforts have forced the BJP to back down.” Additionally, the MCD introduced a one-time property tax amnesty scheme for the financial year 2025-26, called the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO).
The scheme allows residents to pay the principal property tax for 2025-26 and the previous five years, with old dues and penalties waived. A similar initiative, the SAMRIDDHI scheme, was launched in 2022-23, offering a full waiver of arrears for those paying recent dues.