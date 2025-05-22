Delhi HC grants bail on medical grounds with ‘digital twist’

NEW DELHI: In an unusual but pragmatic move, the Delhi High Court has allowed a murder accused to be released on interim medical bail with one key condition – he must report to police twice a week via video call instead of showing up in person.

Justice Shalinder Kaur granted the relief to the petitioner so he could undergo laser surgery for varicose veins, a procedure that requires hospitalisation and significant recovery time.

Acknowledging his medical needs, the court modified the standard bail conditions and allowed the man to stay in touch with police virtually. “The petitioner shall make a video call to the Investigating Officer at the concerned Police Station twice in a week, on Monday and Thursday, between 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, except on the day his surgery will be performed, for marking his presence,” the court directed in a May 15 order.

The man had earlier been released on custody parole for preliminary treatment. Following medical advice suggesting laser surgery, he moved the court for a 45-day bail to undergo the procedure and recover.

Opposing the request, the prosecution argued that the plea should be denied, noting, the accused faces serious charges and that similar treatment could be provided at a government facility, while the accused remains in custody.

The court granted two weeks of interim bail, conditional upon furnishing a personal bond of `50,000 along with two sureties.