33 Arogya Mandirs by May 31 in city

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government’s 100-day action plan draws to a close, preparations are in full swing to inaugurate 33 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) across the capital.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to complete all civil and medical infrastructure works by May 27, ahead of the official launch scheduled for May 31—the final day of the government’s 100-day agenda. According to official data, the South-West district will get the highest number of new centres, with six facilities nearing completion.
Of the total 33 centres, 20 are being constructed in Public Works Department (PWD) buildings, including the Delhi Secretariat, while 11 will function from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) premises, and two in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) buildings.
An official from the Health Department confirmed that work across all 33 sites is in its final stages. “Basic civil work is complete, and medical equipment has been procured. Installation will be finished before the deadline,” the official said.
The Arogya Mandirs are part of a broader push to strengthen Delhi’s primary healthcare network. Each centre will offer basic outpatient care, vaccinations, screening for diabetes and hypertension, maternal and child health services and essential medicines.
Nearly 15 such centres are being planned in every assembly constituency to ensure accessibility for all citizens.
The initiative falls under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by the Centre. On April 10, an agreement was signed between the Delhi government and the Union government to implement the scheme in the capital.
Officials said the Delhi government has finalised plans for 968 Arogya Mandirs, with construction on 171 expected to begin shortly. The total target, as announced by CM Gupta, is 1,139 such centres citywide.
High-Level Review Meeting
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review progress on major health schemes and infrastructure projects. Senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department and PWD were present.
The CM reviewed updates on the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Vaya Vandana Health Scheme, and ongoing hospital projects. She stated that 2.95 lakh beneficiaries have already been registered under PMJAY, with free treatment up to `10 lakh now accessible at nearly 100 empanelled hospitals.
“Healthcare is a fundamental right. Our aim is to ensure every citizen receives timely and affordable medical services. A healthy Delhi is the foundation of a Viksit Delhi,” she said. She also directed all agencies to complete new hospital constructions and upgrades swiftly, ensuring they meet Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and are fully equipped with staff, sanitation, and medical supplies.
“Hospitals must be equipped with adequate staff, quality services, sanitation and essential medical equipments,” the chief minister said.