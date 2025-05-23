33 Arogya Mandirs by May 31 in city

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government’s 100-day action plan draws to a close, preparations are in full swing to inaugurate 33 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) across the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to complete all civil and medical infrastructure works by May 27, ahead of the official launch scheduled for May 31—the final day of the government’s 100-day agenda. According to official data, the South-West district will get the highest number of new centres, with six facilities nearing completion.

Of the total 33 centres, 20 are being constructed in Public Works Department (PWD) buildings, including the Delhi Secretariat, while 11 will function from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) premises, and two in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) buildings.

An official from the Health Department confirmed that work across all 33 sites is in its final stages. “Basic civil work is complete, and medical equipment has been procured. Installation will be finished before the deadline,” the official said.

The Arogya Mandirs are part of a broader push to strengthen Delhi’s primary healthcare network. Each centre will offer basic outpatient care, vaccinations, screening for diabetes and hypertension, maternal and child health services and essential medicines.

Nearly 15 such centres are being planned in every assembly constituency to ensure accessibility for all citizens.