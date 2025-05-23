Crisis on Chandni Chowk’s revamped stretch

NEW DELHI: Once projected as a flagship urban renewal initiative that would marry heritage with modernity, the 1.3-km redeveloped stretch of Chandni Chowk—from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri—now stands as a troubling contradiction. Nearly four years after its grand inauguration in 2021, the iconic corridor paints a picture of neglect and mismanagement.
What was once envisioned as a pedestrian-friendly, aesthetically revitalised public space is today a patchwork of issues: homeless individuals, beggars and vagrants occupying the area; rising reports of thefts and drug-related activities; and growing concerns among traders and residents over safety and dwindling footfall.
“The entire project is jeopardised,” says Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Welfare Association. “It’s complete jungle raaj—vehicles move freely during prohibited hours, footpaths are completely encroached and the PWD is not acting even when encroachments have been officially declared.” Despite repeated inspections and directives, the stretch continues to be described as a “site of negligence.”
According to Bhargava, unauthorised constructions have disfigured heritage facades, violating guidelines laid out under the approved Phase 2 of the redevelopment plan.
The first phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment was inaugurated in September 2021 by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The project aimed to restore the grandeur of the Mughal-era marketplace, combining infrastructure upgrades with aesthetic improvements. However, the follow-up Phase 2, focused on façade restoration and improving architectural consistency, remains stalled.
Redevelopment in Limbo
At the heart of the delay is administrative inertia. The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), which oversees the project, has been operating without a chairman. According to its official website, the SRDC board of directors includes MLA Purandeep Sawhney, Additional Chief Secretary Navin Kumar and Managing Director Ravi Dhawan—yet the crucial chairman’s post lies vacant.
Additionally, the nodal officer overseeing the project, Deputy Director General Nitin Panigrahi, was recently transferred, further weakening project momentum. By June 2022, a consultant had already been appointed for Phase 2 and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was to be submitted for budget allocation.
However, no physical work has commenced since then and the project appears to be in bureaucratic limbo. Repeated attempts to reach SRDC officials yielded no response. Managing Director Ravi Dhawan did not answer calls or messages.
Legal Setback for Government
Compounding the issue, the Delhi High Court recently slammed the state government for forming a committee on Chandni Chowk’s redevelopment without judicial approval.
On Thursday, the government assured the court it would dissolve the committee after officials misunderstood a prior order. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted that their February 18 directive had only asked for suggestions from stakeholders—not for the creation of a formal body.
Despite this, the Delhi government had gone ahead and issued an official order on March 26 forming an eight-member committee, headed by MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, to oversee upkeep of the stretch.
“The highest officers don’t understand court orders,” said Bhargava, reacting to the court’s observations. “This is jungle raaj in Delhi. A serious and big rap to the authorities.”
The bench expressed its surprise at the formation of the committee, stating that the government had bypassed due process and disregarded the intent of broader consultation.
The February order had specifically sought stakeholder feedback within three weeks to help draft a sustainable conservation roadmap.
A Project at Crossroads
Despite its immense cultural and urban significance, the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk now finds itself at a crossroads. Traders say foot traffic has dropped due to security concerns and encroachments.
The anticipated Phase 2, which could have preserved the historical fabric of the area while improving its visual coherence, is yet to begin. For now, Chandni Chowk remains marred by delay and disorder.