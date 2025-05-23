Crisis on Chandni Chowk’s revamped stretch

NEW DELHI: Once projected as a flagship urban renewal initiative that would marry heritage with modernity, the 1.3-km redeveloped stretch of Chandni Chowk—from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri—now stands as a troubling contradiction. Nearly four years after its grand inauguration in 2021, the iconic corridor paints a picture of neglect and mismanagement.

What was once envisioned as a pedestrian-friendly, aesthetically revitalised public space is today a patchwork of issues: homeless individuals, beggars and vagrants occupying the area; rising reports of thefts and drug-related activities; and growing concerns among traders and residents over safety and dwindling footfall.

“The entire project is jeopardised,” says Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Welfare Association. “It’s complete jungle raaj—vehicles move freely during prohibited hours, footpaths are completely encroached and the PWD is not acting even when encroachments have been officially declared.” Despite repeated inspections and directives, the stretch continues to be described as a “site of negligence.”

According to Bhargava, unauthorised constructions have disfigured heritage facades, violating guidelines laid out under the approved Phase 2 of the redevelopment plan.

The first phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment was inaugurated in September 2021 by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The project aimed to restore the grandeur of the Mughal-era marketplace, combining infrastructure upgrades with aesthetic improvements. However, the follow-up Phase 2, focused on façade restoration and improving architectural consistency, remains stalled.