MCD election for vacant Standing Committee seat, 4 House sittings on June 3

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold an election on June 3 to fill a vacant seat in its Standing Committee. The vacancy arose after councillor Gajender Singh Daral resigned following his election as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in February. In addition to the election, four General House meetings have also been scheduled for the same day.

An official statement from the MCD said, “After being elected as an MLA, Gajender Singh Daral, councillor from Mundka, resigned. This created a vacancy in the Standing Committee.

As Daral was elected to the Committee from the Corporation’s quota, according to Section 45 (5) of the DMC Act, 1957 (amended in 2022), the seat must be filled by councillors from among themselves during a Corporation meeting. His tenure was to begin from the date the Standing Committee is officially formed, which has not yet been decided.”

The election will follow the process set out in Regulation 51 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1958.

Another MCD statement said that a general meeting will be held at 2:00 PM on June 3. Following the Standing Committee election, the Corporation will also conduct three previously postponed meetings.

These meetings, originally scheduled for January 2024, April 2025, and May 2025, will be held back-to-back at 4:00 pm, 4:10 pm and 4:20 pm on the same day. Last Monday, the MCD had already announced elections for two other vacant Standing Committee seats, scheduled for June 2.

These vacancies also resulted from the resignation of councillors who were elected as MLAs. The councillors represented ward numbers 164 and 74 and were members of the Standing Committee from the South Zone Wards Committee and the City-SP Zone Wards Committee, respectively.

These developments come amid major political changes within the MCD. After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the municipal government, several of its councillors defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This shift helped the BJP win both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, dealing a setback to the AAP.