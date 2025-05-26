Correspondent from Syria new Foreign Correspondents Club chief

NEW DELHI: Dr Waiel Awwad, a senior Syria-born foreign correspondent based in India, was elected as the new President of the Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC) of South Asia and Veteran editor, political commentator and author Prakash Nanda was re-elected as the Secretary of the Club for the 2025–27 term.

P. M. Narayanan, a television journalist with German TV, was re-elected as the Treasurer, a statement form FCCSA said.

Dr Awwad succeeds Venkat Narayan, another highly respected foreign correspondent. The elections followed the Annual General Body Meeting, held within the FCC premises.

A total of nine members were also elected to the General Council. The elected members are Mayank Bhardwaj (Reuters), Krishnan P. Nayar (Emirates News Agency), Anoop Saxena (German TV), Devina Gupta (BBC), Eshani Mathur (Bloomberg), Ruslan Imaev (Russia Today), Sidhartha Srivastava (CAN), C. K. Nayak (Jan Aastha Abroad), Amitav Srivastava (SABC).

Polls held within FCC premises

The elections followed the Annual General Body Meeting, held within the FCC premises. A total of nine members were also elected to the General Council. The new team will serve for two years form 2025 to 2027.