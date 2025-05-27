Government's 100-day progress report on May 31 at Nehru stadium

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the Delhi government would release its 100-day progress report on May 31 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Her statement came at an event focused on the 11 years of achievements of the Central government, three years of governance by the L-G, and 100 days of the newly formed Delhi government’s accomplishments.

Gupta said the first 100 days had been dedicated to public welfare, with ministers and MLAs working with a sense of service. She said that Delhi’s long-dysfunctional systems have been revived and are back on track. Today, Delhi is again progressing toward development and good governance.

She said that the 100 days have established a new work culture, commitment to public service, and a model of transparent governance. The government’s decisions to bring about real change in people’s lives are backed by a Rs 1 lakh crore budget focused on infrastructure development.

Sources said that the government implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the healthcare sector. The ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ was launched for senior citizens aged 70 and above, offering cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. The establishment of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 11 Integrated Public Health Labs, and nine Critical Care Hospital Blocks is underway.