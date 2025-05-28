‘Frame policy for stray dog rehabilitation’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Government and other concerned authorities to consider forming a policy for the rehabilitation ofstray dogs in the city.

The direction came from Justice Mini Pushkarna while hearing a plea filed in 2023 by Pratima Devi, an elderly woman widely known as “Dog Amma.” The matter will be heard again on August 6. In an order dated May 21, the Court noted regular media reports and petitions about stray dog attacks in Delhi. Referring to the issue as a policy matter, Justice Pushkarna directed the Chief Secretary to take it up.

“Accordingly, it is directed that a policy decision be taken by the stakeholders, to ensure that provisions are made for the rehabilitation of the stray dogs at an Institutional Level,” the Court said. The Court observed that over 200 stray dogs were housed at the petitioner’s makeshift shelter and releasing them could pose a serious threat to public safety.