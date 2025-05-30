Chaos, disorder — thy name is Paharganj

NEW DELHI: For thousands entering New Delhi Railway Station via Paharganj, the journey begins well before the train. Caught in a tangle of unmoving traffic, overflowing markets, and encroached footpaths, passengers often find themselves walking the last 200–300 metres — not out of choice, but compulsion.

A family of five sits restlessly inside a taxi, stuck approximately 250 metres from the station entrance. They’ve been here for nearly half an hour. The clock is ticking, and the train won’t wait. A coolie in a faded red shirt knocks gently on the window, motioning to the bags piled in the trunk. “It’ll take you another 30–40 minutes to get in if you wait,” he says — not as a threat, but as a fact.

The father sighs, pays the driver, and the family begins to unload. Bags are handed over, and they join the silent procession of passengers on foot — weaving past food carts, broken pavements, and encroachments that spill out from every corner.