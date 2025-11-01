CM Rekha Gupta hits back at AAP over pollution row, says AQI data cannot be tampered with

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday lambasted AAP and said that pollution data cannot be tampered with and advising the “unemployed” opposition to stick to singing songs.

Her response came after AAP leaders criticised the Rekha Gupta government on failed cloud seeding through a parody song of ‘Barsaat bhi aakar chali gayi, baadal bhi garaj kar baras gaye’. They went on to sing, ‘Rekha ka jhut sun-sunkar, sacchi baarish ko taras gaye’ (Hearing Rekha’s lies again and again, we’re yearning for real rain).

AAP had also raised accusations that the BJP government in Delhi shut down pollution monitoring stations and manipulated Air Quality Index data on Diwali night to conceal the situation.

“There is something wrong with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) thinking. The problem with the AAP is that if AQI goes down, they will say the data is fudged. If the AQI increases, how is it increasing? It is not our job to answer their nuisance. We are working honestly to address the pollution problem in Delhi,” she said.

Asserting that AQI data can neither be tampered with nor manipulated, she said, “Anyone can get the AQI of a particular location.” AAP is unemployed. They were singing a song that day, so they should stop bothering people and continue that.