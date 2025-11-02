'Filthy smog': Priyanka Gandhi asks PM Modi, Delhi CM to take steps to tackle pollution; BJP hits back

Flagging the issue of air pollution in Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to intervene and take immediate steps for clearing the "filthy smog" people are breathing.

The BJP hit back at the Congress general secretary, claiming she never spoke up about Delhi's pollution situation during the rule of her party or Aam Aadmi Party but has chosen to comment when the BJP government is working round the clock to fight both air and water pollution.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that while returning to the Delhi air from Wayanad first, then Bachwara in Bihar is truly shocking. The pollution enveloping this city is like a grey shroud thrown over it, she said.

"It's really about time all of us get together regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it. The central and state governments need to act immediately, we will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation," the Congress leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi said year after year the citizens of Delhi are subjected to this toxicity with no recourse.

"Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing," the Congress leader said and asked PM Modi, Environment Minister Yadav and the Delhi CM to take immediate steps.