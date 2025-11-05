Delhi sixth most polluted city, reveals study

NEW DELHI: Air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorated sharply in October, with the latest analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showing that all 10 of India’s most polluted cities were located within the region.

Dharuhera in Haryana topped the list with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 123 µg/m³, followed by Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Noida, Ballabgarh, Delhi, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Hapur, and Gurgaon.

Delhi ranked sixth, recording an average PM2.5 level of 107 µg/m³—nearly three times higher than the 36 µg/m³ logged in September. According to CREA’s analysis, the capital breached the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) on most days, registering 13 “very poor” and four “poor” air quality days during the month.

Despite stubble burning contributing less than six per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, pollution soared, underscoring the role of local and year-round emission sources such as vehicular traffic, construction dust, and industrial activities.

Manoj Kumar, analyst at CREA, said, “Winter and festive periods don’t create India’s pollution problem, they expose it. These seasonal spikes merely amplify baseline pollution levels that remain dangerously high throughout the year.”