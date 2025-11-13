Delhi chocks under thick smog as air quality remains ‘severe’ for third straight day

Delhi woke up to another day of choking smog, with air quality remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day.

According to the morning bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 404, indicating dangerously high pollution levels.

Of the 37 monitoring stations, 27 recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ range, including Bawana (460), Chandni Chowk (455), Wazirpur (452), Mundka (438), Anand Vihar (431), and Burari (433).

The ‘severe’ category signifies pollution levels that can harm even healthy individuals and pose serious health risks to those with pre-existing conditions.

Delhi recorded its first ‘severe’ air quality day of the season on Tuesday, when the AQI hit 428, the worst since December 2024.

As per CPCB norms, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 10.6°C, nearly three degrees below normal, with the day’s maximum expected to hover around 27°C.

