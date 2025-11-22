A Slice of Nepalese Ease in Gurugram

The café is an extension of its owner’s origins. Piyush Agrawal, who was born in Kathmandu, explains that Thamel in Nepal is less a neighbourhood and more an emotion—a place where people pause, eat a plate of momos, sip something warm, and briefly forget the weight of the world on their shoulders. His wife, Sakshi, who is from eastern Nepal, brings her own flavour memories to the space. The couple isn’t from a hospitality background, so the operational backbone comes from CYK Hospitalities, who helped translate their sentiment into a functional café.

What lands on the table is quietly confident. A cappuccino arrives first—no latte-art theatrics, just a well-balanced cup that sets the tone. The signature Thamel momos follow— thin exterior and perfectly spiced, crunchy vegetables inside —neatly pleated and served with an array of dips that amplify their personality: roasted tomato, sesame, Sichuan pepper (timur), chilli oil. Each condiment tastes like it belongs there, and the timur especially adds a bright, nose-tingling lift.

There is laphing, the Tibetan street staple, treated with an honesty that avoids unnecessary reinterpretation. The Al Funghi pizza is unexpectedly competent—thin, evenly crisp, and generous with its mushrooms without straying into overindulgence. The café may be Nepal-inspired, but its menu doesn’t feel obligated to stay within a single cultural boundary. Instead, it moves comfortably between familiar vegetarian staples and regional cues that come naturally to the owners.