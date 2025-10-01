Vanishing Acts: Ranjan Kaul's art documents society's hidden scars

A disappearance isn’t just about the vanishing of a body. It erases the name, the story, and, in fact, the very existence of the person they were in society till the moment of disappearance. Delhi artist Ranjan Kaul’s ongoing exhibition ‘Within, Without: Tales of Evanescence’ (sixth edition), at Okhla’s Urban Fringe, brings together his oeuvre, grappling with stories of child abduction, sexual assault, the exploitation of sex workers, migration, and the hidden scars of life.

The show, inaugurated on September 19 at Bikaner House, features over 30 figurative paintings, woodcuts, sculptures, and collages, created since his last exhibition in 2024. “When I visited his studio, I could see he was a man on a mission,” says Ina Puri, curatorial advisor of the show. “These weren’t random images. It's the story of a human being.”