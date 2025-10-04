Fouzia Dastango admits no hurdles in playing Guru Dutt

“A good artist can do full justice to any role they need to perform. Especially in the art of storytelling, gender doesn’t really matter much, if you are immersed in the character. That’s what I saw in Fouzia and her very unique style of dastangoi. The way she expresses any episode is deeply involving and then she lightens it all up with selected songs sung live by her accompanying performer. She is a very versatile artist who has performed dastangois on Meena Kumari and Madhubala, as well as on Ghalib, Rama and Krishna,” says Vikas Jalan

“For me, Guru Dutt is not just a filmmaker or an artist—he is an emotion,” says Fouzia. “In his silences, in his melancholy, in his images, there lies a truth that touches the deepest corners of human experience. When I bring his world alive through Dastangoi, my effort is to see life through his eyes—the eyes that could hold both beauty and pain together with equal grace. As for being a woman, I never saw it as an obstacle. Art has a language beyond gender. Yes, Dastangoi has traditionally been a male domain, but I entered it with my own voice, my own sensibilities, and my own perspective. It was not a hurdle, but rather a responsibility—to tell these stories in a new cadence, through a woman’s lens.”