Delhi Police nab thief using traffic challan trail

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police took the help of a traffic challan to arrest a 33-year-old man for burgling a house in the Dwarka area. The accused, identified as Avinash alias Vicky, a resident of Najafgarh, was identified through a traffic violation done by the same stolen scooter two days prior to the offence of burglary, police said on Monday.
A complaint was received on September 14, where complainant Devender Kumar reported theft of jewellery, inverter battery, and cash from his residence.
During the investigation, CCTV footage near the residence was analysed and it transpired that one masked man was roaming suspiciously late at night near the residence of the complainant.
Police analysed the forward route in order to identify the scooter and extracted the registration number of the scooter but it was found stolen from the area of Bindapur.
Later, police searched for traffic violations of the said scooter. There was one red light jump traffic violation of the scooter two days before the offence. Police got a photo of the violation in which the driver is clearly seen jumping the red light. The build and structure of the said driver matched with the suspect burglar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.
The photo of the suspect was circulated, and the burglar was identified. His family had left him due to his bad deeds. Police raided his other hideouts in Najafgarh, but he managed to escape.
A tip-off was received that Avinash would come with the stolen property near Dichaun stand, UER-II. Police laid a trap and around 6.15 pm, the burglar spotted on the same stolen vehicle and nabbed him. Gold and silver jewellery were recovered from him, the DCP said.
The accused stated that in 2012, 2013 and 2014, he was arrested multiple times for theft and possession of stolen property. After coming out of jail, he started doing a guard's job in Delhi.
In 2020, he was again arrested due to an NBW issued by the court. During this period in jail, he came in contact with Yogesh, Ricky, and Nitin, who were also drug addicts. After being released from jail, he began committing petty thefts. He then made an alliance with Yogesh and others and started committing burglaries. In June, he and Yogesh committed a night burglary in Najafgarh. Yogesh was arrested soon after the offence, but he escaped, police added.