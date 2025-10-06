Delhi Police nab thief using traffic challan trail

Later, police searched for traffic violations of the said scooter. There was one red light jump traffic violation of the scooter two days before the offence. Police got a photo of the violation in which the driver is clearly seen jumping the red light. The build and structure of the said driver matched with the suspect burglar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The photo of the suspect was circulated, and the burglar was identified. His family had left him due to his bad deeds. Police raided his other hideouts in Najafgarh, but he managed to escape.

A tip-off was received that Avinash would come with the stolen property near Dichaun stand, UER-II. Police laid a trap and around 6.15 pm, the burglar spotted on the same stolen vehicle and nabbed him. Gold and silver jewellery were recovered from him, the DCP said.

The accused stated that in 2012, 2013 and 2014, he was arrested multiple times for theft and possession of stolen property. After coming out of jail, he started doing a guard's job in Delhi.

In 2020, he was again arrested due to an NBW issued by the court. During this period in jail, he came in contact with Yogesh, Ricky, and Nitin, who were also drug addicts. After being released from jail, he began committing petty thefts. He then made an alliance with Yogesh and others and started committing burglaries. In June, he and Yogesh committed a night burglary in Najafgarh. Yogesh was arrested soon after the offence, but he escaped, police added.