Committed to welfare of all sections of society: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings in the Ramayana promote equality, non-discrimination and collective progress.

She was speaking at an event organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) ahead of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7.

Gupta said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, her government is working with the Centre to prioritise the most deprived sections in health, education]i and employment. “The country cannot develop unless all sections progress together,” she said.

“Maharishi Valmiki envisioned a society with equal opportunities and collective growth, as reflected in the Ramayana,” Gupta added,

citing examples like Shabri offering berries to Lord Rama and the Lord seeking a sailor’s help to cross a river as symbols of equality. She praised NDMC for regularising around 4,500 temporary workers, including sanitation staff, and said the MCD is also working toward their regularisation.

Meanwhile, all schools and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on October 7 for Valmiki Jayanti, a gazetted holiday celebrating the teachings of the ‘adikavi’ and author of the Ramayana.