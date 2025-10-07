Delhi police arrest two, recover over 10 tonnes of red sandalwood worth Rs six crore

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with Andhra Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police has arrested two men and recovered around 10 tonnes of Red Sandalwood worth Rs six crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The Red Sanders had been illegally smuggled from Tirupati to Delhi. A case was registered in August at Tirupati police station concerning the theft of Red Sandalwood.

The Andhra Pradesh Police apprehended people who disclosed that the logs were being transported to Delhi. Acting on the information provided by the AP task force, a joint team of STF Southeast District and Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) of AP Police was formed, a senior police officer said.

The team developed intelligence and conducted a raid at a godown in Tughlakabad village. During the operation, they recovered about 9,500 kg of Red Sanders that had been illegally smuggled from Tirupati to Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.