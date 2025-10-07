PCR units set for revamp to boost visibility, response time

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance visibility and efficiency, the Delhi Police is set to revamp its police control room (PCR) units, with plans to prominently display the name “PCR” on the vans.

The initiative aims to make PCR vehicles more recognisable to the public, especially during emergencies, thereby improving public engagement and response times, officials said on Monday. PCR vans are often the first responders in emergencies and play a critical role in maintaining law and order.

According to sources privy to the information, the Delhi Police currently operates over 800 PCR vans, including 16 all-women PCRs, 118 Prakhar vans, 35 Parakram vans and 20 tourist PCRs. The goal is to increase the visibility of these vehicles on the streets, enabling quicker identification and response, especially in crisis situations, said a police official.

The current response time for PCR units is approximately six minutes, but the revamp is expected to significantly reduce this time. The PCR unit is staffed by about 7,000 personnel, with around 6,000 deployed in the field.

“The PCR vans are crucial for first response. We aim to enhance their visibility and ensure they reach incidents swiftly and handle situations with urgency and professionalism,” a police official said.