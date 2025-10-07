PCR units set for revamp to boost visibility, response time

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance visibility and efficiency, the Delhi Police is set to revamp its police control room (PCR) units, with plans to prominently display the name “PCR” on the vans.
The initiative aims to make PCR vehicles more recognisable to the public, especially during emergencies, thereby improving public engagement and response times, officials said on Monday. PCR vans are often the first responders in emergencies and play a critical role in maintaining law and order.
According to sources privy to the information, the Delhi Police currently operates over 800 PCR vans, including 16 all-women PCRs, 118 Prakhar vans, 35 Parakram vans and 20 tourist PCRs. The goal is to increase the visibility of these vehicles on the streets, enabling quicker identification and response, especially in crisis situations, said a police official.
The current response time for PCR units is approximately six minutes, but the revamp is expected to significantly reduce this time. The PCR unit is staffed by about 7,000 personnel, with around 6,000 deployed in the field.
“The PCR vans are crucial for first response. We aim to enhance their visibility and ensure they reach incidents swiftly and handle situations with urgency and professionalism,” a police official said.
The Prakhar vans focus on curbing street crimes such as snatching and crimes against women, while the Parakram vans are tasked with anti-terror operations and armed responses. The all-women PCR vans are deployed near schools, colleges and busy markets to enhance women’s safety. Tourist PCR vans are stationed in areas frequently visited by tourists.
The Delhi Police currently operates over 800 PCR vans, including 16 all-women PCRs, 118 Prakhar vans, 35 Parakram vans and 20 tourist PCRs In September 2021, the PCR unit was integrated with district police teams to improve functioning, but in 2023, it was re-separated. The decision to reinstate PCR with a modified structure was issued by the then Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.