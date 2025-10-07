Three held for defrauding man of Rs 1 lakh through fake credit card limit scheme

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud module and arrested three men for allegedly duping a person of over Rs one lakh in Shahdara through a fake credit card limit enhancement scheme, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Surendar Singh (27), a resident of Delhi; Gurmeet Singh, alias Honey (35), a resident of Uttarakhand; and Daleep Kumar (42), a resident of Haryana, were arrested.

Sameer Bhardwaj filed a case at the Cyber Shahdara police station alleging that he got a call from an unknown number offering him a limit increase on his credit card. The complainant shared the credentials of his credit card and was asked to visit their website.

He visited the website, which displayed several options such as loan enquiry, limit increase, and reward points. As instructed by the fraudster, he clicked on the ‘limit increase’ option and entered details like the last four digits of his credit card and its expiry date, a senior police officer said. A while later, he received a message indicating a transaction of `1 lakh from his credit card, upon which he realised he had been duped.

The website was registered on a platform by Surender Singh, while Gurmeet Singh obtained the credit card data from co-accused Pawan. The defrauded amount was transferred to an unidentified account yet to be recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said. For the scam, fake SIM cards were arranged by Daleep Kumar. All three accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.