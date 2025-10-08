Over 28,000 cases referred for mediation during High Court’s 90-day special drive

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has concluded a 90-day nationwide mediation drive aimed at promoting amicable settlement of pending disputes through structured mediation across all talukas, districts and High Courts in the country, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said.

The special drive, titled “Mediation For the Nation,” was conducted from July 1 to September 30 as part of a nationwide initiative conceptualised by NALSA in association with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC). It was held under the guidance of CJI BR Gavai and Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, Executive Chairman of NALSA and Chairman of MCPC.

In Delhi, the drive was supervised by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, along with Justice Navin Chawla and Justice C Hari Shankar. “Within a short span of about three months of this special drive, 28,141 matters were referred for mediation in the Delhi High Court and the Delhi District Courts, out of which 4,316 matters were settled, and 13,938 matters referred during the drive are still pending for settlement. These figures show that the mediation drive was a huge success,” NALSA said in a statement.