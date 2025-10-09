Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 1,816 crore Yamuna cleaning projects

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several major projects worth over `1,816 crore on Thursday, aimed at eliminating pollution from the Yamuna river.

These include schemes related to clean water supply as well as special projects designed to rejuvenate and purify the Yamuna.

The Delhi government said the initiative will help restore the ancient river to its former glory. “Restoring the Yamuna to its natural purity is among the Delhi government’s foremost priorities, with the central government extending full cooperation in this mission,” the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

The Chief Minister informed that these special projects focus on long-standing issues of water and sewerage, which have been key contributors to the river’s pollution. The plans include the construction and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and sewer lines.

In addition, booster pumping stations are being established to ensure the efficient distribution of clean drinking water to distant localities. She said these projects will provide a strong impetus to the Yamuna clean-up campaign and form an integral part of a comprehensive effort to make the river pollution-free.

To prevent untreated sewage from entering the river, 22 major drains across the capital are being equipped with STPs. Treated water from these plants will flow into the Yamuna, significantly reducing pollution levels. This marks the beginning of a long-awaited transformation that aims to restore the river’s purity for generations to come.