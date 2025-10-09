Colleges responsible for security arrangements at campus events: DU

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University proctor’s office on Wednesday issued a comprehensive advisory stating that colleges and hostels are solely responsible for the management and security at all campus events, including annual fests and hostel nights.

The circular makes it clear that while the Delhi Police will maintain overall law and order, it will not provide security for private events, and that institutions must deploy their own trained guards, bouncers and traffic marshals to ensure crowd management and safety.

The advisory follows the Delhi High Court’s order dated November 10, 2023, and a previous directive by the DU proctor’s office on January 11, 2024, in this regard. It also aligns with the standard operating procedures issued by the Delhi Police for managing campus events.

Further, according to the circular, the university may appoint dedicated liaison officers— one for the North Campus area and another for the South Campus—to coordinate with the cops when processions, protests, ceremonies or other gatherings are held. Similarly, each college, hostel or institute hosting an event must also designate its own liaison officer, who will remain present throughout the programme and share the necessary details with the local police.