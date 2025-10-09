Mismatch of over 40,000 Delhi doctors between official records, reveals RTI

NEW DELHI: In a startling revelation that raises serious questions about data integrity in India’s healthcare system, more than 40,000 doctors appear to have vanished from official records in Delhi between 2020 and 2024. The discrepancy came to light through a Right to Information (RTI) response obtained by the United Doctors’ Front (UDF), exposing a sharp mismatch between figures maintained by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and those presented by the Union Health Ministry in Parliament.

According to the RTI reply, the DMC had recorded 72,636 registered doctors in Delhi as of 2020. However, four years later, the number presented before Parliament dropped drastically to just 31,479. The figure was shared on August 2, 2024, in a written reply to an unstarred question No. 2067 in the Lok Sabha by the Union Health Ministry, listing state-wise counts of registered allopathic doctors across India.

The sharp fall has left health experts and medical associations puzzled. “Either the Ministry placed false data before Parliament, or the records were never verified with the Delhi Medical Council, the primary statutory authority. In both cases, the system stands guilty of negligence or deception,” said Dr Arun Kumar, National General Secretary of the UDF.