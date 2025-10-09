Over 8k bus drivers stare at uncertainty as DTC’s CNG fleet set to phase out

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation is set to retire nearly 90 per cent of its CNG buses within weeks as part of its shift to electric mobility. The move has raised concerns over the future of more than 8,000 drivers, who may not have roles once electric buses—operated by drivers provided by private concessionaires— are fully rolled out.
To address the issue and ease financial pressure on DTC, the Delhi government has asked departments and autonomous bodies currently employing DTC drivers to pay their salaries from their own budgets. An office memorandum by the Services Department stated the decision was aimed at ensuring “financial prudence” amid rising operational costs and limited revenue.
“A significant number of DTC drivers are working in various departments and organisations on a diverted capacity basis. Salaries of these drivers are currently borne by DTC, which is facing substantial financial constraints due to escalating costs and limited revenue generation,” the memorandum noted.
The order directs all departments and autonomous bodies to make immediate arrangements to reimburse DTC for salaries of drivers on diverted duty.
With electric buses being introduced on a wet-lease basis, DTC will soon have a “substantial pool of regular drivers” available. To avoid redundancies, the government has asked departments to absorb surplus drivers against existing or upcoming vacancies. The Transport Commissioner will periodically review the redeployment process to ensure smooth coordination.
Despite these measures, thousands of DTC drivers remain anxious about their long-term employment. Lalit Chaudhary, president of the DTC Karmchari Ekta Union, said, “There is no logic in this decision. It would have made far more sense for the government to train these drivers to operate electric buses instead of sidelining them.
Many experienced drivers are now being assigned duties such as ticket checking. Mere acknowledgment of their situation is not enough. The government needs a concrete plan for their future.”