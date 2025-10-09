Over 8k bus drivers stare at uncertainty as DTC’s CNG fleet set to phase out

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation is set to retire nearly 90 per cent of its CNG buses within weeks as part of its shift to electric mobility. The move has raised concerns over the future of more than 8,000 drivers, who may not have roles once electric buses—operated by drivers provided by private concessionaires— are fully rolled out.

To address the issue and ease financial pressure on DTC, the Delhi government has asked departments and autonomous bodies currently employing DTC drivers to pay their salaries from their own budgets. An office memorandum by the Services Department stated the decision was aimed at ensuring “financial prudence” amid rising operational costs and limited revenue.

“A significant number of DTC drivers are working in various departments and organisations on a diverted capacity basis. Salaries of these drivers are currently borne by DTC, which is facing substantial financial constraints due to escalating costs and limited revenue generation,” the memorandum noted.

The order directs all departments and autonomous bodies to make immediate arrangements to reimburse DTC for salaries of drivers on diverted duty.