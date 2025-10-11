Delhi mandates use of recycled C&D waste in construction; sets 9.8 lakh MT target for 2025-26

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure proper disposal and management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste to control pollution in the city, the Delhi government has decided to enforce its mandatory use after recycling in construction projects.

The Urban Development Department of the Delhi government has said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has set an annual target of 9.8 lakh metric tonnes (MT) for the utilisation of recycled C&D waste products by various departments and agencies in the capital for the year 2025-26.

The move will help to achieve the goal of a pollution-free environment. Notably, the MoHUA has set a target for agencies including MCD, NDMC, DISDC, PWD, DJB, DUSIB, DTC, I&FC, Tata Power, BSES Rajdhani, and BSES Yamuna, among others.

Ashish Sood, urban development minister, said that as part of the government’s vision to make Delhi a world-class pollution-free capital, a high-powered meeting of key officials for streamlining utilisation of recycled C&D waste was conducted on Friday. The meeting was attended by key officials from all the agencies concerned.

During the meeting, it was stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has notified the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, which make it mandatory for local bodies and public sector entities to ensure utilisation of recycled waste in their construction activities. The Urban Development Minister also said that as of now, only 52,000 MT of processed C&D waste is being utilised, whereas an annual target of 9.8 lakh metric tonnes was previously set.