Delhi Cops intensify patrolling in city amid festive season

NEW DELHI: As the festive season approaches, the Delhi Police has intensified security measures across the national capital with a large-scale overnight patrolling drive to deter crime and enhance public safety.

Conducted simultaneously across all 15 districts on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the exercise saw senior officers joining field personnel to monitor law and order, traffic discipline and vulnerable areas. Police Commissioner Satish Golcha personally inspected several locations, including ITO, Shakarpur, and the Ghazipur border, to assess ground-level preparedness. He interacted with officers manning checkpoints and later visited Hazrat Nizamuddin to review night-time vigilance in busy and sensitive zones.

Officials said Golcha’s visits aimed to boost personnel morale and ensure effective coordination between local and traffic police units.

DCP(East) Abhishek Dhania said the objective of the patrolling drive was to reinforce police visibility, identify dark or isolated spots, check vehicle movements, and track habitual offenders across the city. “Such exercises not only strengthen our preventive framework but also assure citizens that their safety remains our top priority,” he further said.

Teams conducted surprise checks at multiple points, including Punjabi Bagh, Rohtak Road, and Kotla Mubarakpur, where temporary barricades were erected for random inspections. The operation involved extensive coordination between police stations and traffic units to maintain smooth vehicular flow while ensuring strict enforcement.