DU MPhil graduate who made smoke bombs for robberies held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man with an MPhil in Chemistry from Delhi University, who used his knowledge to make smoke bombs for robberies, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two armed jewellery shop heists in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Deep Shubham, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar and currently residing in Sohna, Haryana, was a proclaimed offender in two robbery cases and had previously been convicted in a bank robbery in Bihar, police said. “Shubham, arrested from the Hari Nagar area in Sohna following a tip-off, had used his chemistry background to prepare a smoke bomb during a bank robbery in Bihar,” DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

Despite his strong academic record, Shubham reportedly turned to crime due to financial distress. In 2021, he and his associates carried out two armed robberies at jewellery shops in Gujranwala, looting over Rs 6 lakh in cash and mobile phones in one incident, and Rs 70,000 in another. Earlier, in 2017, he had robbed a government bank in Bihar using a homemade smoke bomb made from methyl acetate and benzene, fleeing with Rs 3.6 lakh, the officials said.Police are coordinating with Bihar authorities.