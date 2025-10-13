Fitness now integral part of Delhiites, says CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Vedanta Half Marathon on Sunday morning, saying that fitness and sports have now become an integral part of the lifestyle of Delhiites. Expressing happiness over the increasing participation of women in the marathon, the Chief Minister described it as a positive sign of growing awareness and equal opportunities in society.

From the stage, the CM greeted all participants and encouraged them by waving her hand. She said that the morning in Delhi was full of energy and enthusiasm. “Seeing the large participation of youth, especially women, in this half marathon fills one with pride,” she said, adding that fitness and sports have now become an inseparable part of the lifestyle of Delhi’s residents.

“This year, there has been a remarkable increase in women’s participation, which is a positive indication of growing awareness and the movement towards equal opportunities in society. Such events help inculcate qualities like determination, discipline, team spirit, and leadership among the youth,” the CM said.

“This campaign is giving a new direction to public awareness about fitness and health across the country,” she added. The Delhi Government, with the resolve of ‘Healthy Delhi, Strong Delhi’, is continuously working to provide every citizen with a life full of health, energy, and confidence.

The event has become a strong symbol of fitness, discipline, and collective energy in the national capital. Delhi Government’s Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, along with several senior officials, sportspersons, and dignitaries, was also present on the occasion. At the conclusion of the programme, the CM felicitated participants who performed exceptionally well by presenting them with medals and extended her best wishes for their bright future.