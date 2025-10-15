Delhi to launch driver-owned cooperative ride-hailing service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make urban commuting fairer for both passengers and drivers, the Delhi government is planning to launch a cooperative ride-hailing service within the city.
The move, announced by Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Ravindra Indraj, is aimed at providing affordable travel options without surge pricing, while allowing drivers to retain their full earnings without any commission cuts.
Indraj said the proposed initiative is part of the government’s larger effort to “revitalise the cooperative movement in the city with new direction and energy.” He added that by placing control directly in the hands of drivers, the service would not only ensure transparency in fares but also foster a sense of ownership among those behind the wheel.
Unlike existing corporate-run cab aggregators, the new platform will be fully managed and owned by its drivers through a cooperative structure. The service will function via a dedicated mobile application that directly connects passengers with drivers, cutting out the middleman.
According to officials, the cooperative model will bring together two-wheelers, taxis, auto-rickshaws, and four-wheelers under one unified system. Drivers, as members of the cooperative, will share profits equitably and participate in key management decisions.
The government believes this model could create a more sustainable and inclusive urban transport network.
“Passengers can benefit from this cooperative-run ride-hailing service in Delhi through reliable service, transparent fares, and no unexpected price surges. It will uplift drivers by improving their income, working conditions, and overall quality of life. This approach aims for a win-win scenario where drivers enjoy social security benefits and fair profit-sharing, while commuters get affordable rides,” an official said.
Officials added that the initiative takes cues from similar cooperative taxi models being developed in Maharashtra and a few southern states, such as the Sahkar Taxi project, which emphasises collective ownership and profit-sharing.