Delhi to launch driver-owned cooperative ride-hailing service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make urban commuting fairer for both passengers and drivers, the Delhi government is planning to launch a cooperative ride-hailing service within the city.

The move, announced by Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Ravindra Indraj, is aimed at providing affordable travel options without surge pricing, while allowing drivers to retain their full earnings without any commission cuts.

Indraj said the proposed initiative is part of the government’s larger effort to “revitalise the cooperative movement in the city with new direction and energy.” He added that by placing control directly in the hands of drivers, the service would not only ensure transparency in fares but also foster a sense of ownership among those behind the wheel.

Unlike existing corporate-run cab aggregators, the new platform will be fully managed and owned by its drivers through a cooperative structure. The service will function via a dedicated mobile application that directly connects passengers with drivers, cutting out the middleman.