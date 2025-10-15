DU undergoes Rs 1,912 crore infra overhaul to expand academic reach

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) is in the midst of one of its most ambitious infrastructure transformations, with over a dozen major construction projects currently underway at an estimated cost of Rs 1,912.15 crore. The projects—spanning new campuses, academic blocks, hostels, libraries, and a cultural centre—aim to strengthen the university’s academic and residential facilities and expand its footprint across Delhi.

A senior university official said the initiative reflects DU’s commitment to “placing students at the heart of development,” with several projects nearing completion and others expected to be ready within the next two years.

Among the most prominent developments is the Institution of Eminence Hostel at the Dhaka campus in North-West Delhi. Built at a cost of Rs 332.83 crore, the nine-storey, gender-inclusive residential complex will accommodate 1,436 students. The campus will also soon see the completion of the Computer Centre and the Faculty of Technology buildings, both in their final stages of construction.