DU undergoes Rs 1,912 crore infra overhaul to expand academic reach

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) is in the midst of one of its most ambitious infrastructure transformations, with over a dozen major construction projects currently underway at an estimated cost of Rs 1,912.15 crore. The projects—spanning new campuses, academic blocks, hostels, libraries, and a cultural centre—aim to strengthen the university’s academic and residential facilities and expand its footprint across Delhi.
A senior university official said the initiative reflects DU’s commitment to “placing students at the heart of development,” with several projects nearing completion and others expected to be ready within the next two years.
Among the most prominent developments is the Institution of Eminence Hostel at the Dhaka campus in North-West Delhi. Built at a cost of Rs 332.83 crore, the nine-storey, gender-inclusive residential complex will accommodate 1,436 students. The campus will also soon see the completion of the Computer Centre and the Faculty of Technology buildings, both in their final stages of construction.
In East Delhi’s Surajmal Vihar, the new Law Academic Block—part of the East Campus project—is coming up on a 15.25-acre site at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore. Designed to house 60 classrooms, six moot courts, computer labs, and cafeterias, the block will offer programmes such as LLB, LLM, and an integrated five-year law course.
On the South Campus, projects worth over Rs 35 crore have been approved, including a new academic building costing Rs 24.6 crore and the expansion of the Geetanjali Girls Hostel at Rs 11.23 crore. Meanwhile, the upcoming Dwarka (West Campus) project includes an academic block worth Rs 107 crore, and a new Veer Savarkar College is being established in Najafgarh’s Roshanpura village at a cost of Rs 140 crore.
Adding to the university’s cultural infrastructure, a new cultural activity centre with facilities for theatre, music, and performing arts has been approved near Shankar Lal Hall. The project will be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently laid the foundation stones for key projects, including the Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh, academic blocks for the West Campus in Dwarka, and the East Campus in Surajmal Vihar.