Simply Marièta: Gurugram’s new Euro-Asian kitchen that’s perfect for brunch

From the comfort of Indian cuisine to global delicacies, everything finds a home in this city. But with that abundance, it’s easy to get lost. Sometimes, all you want is a place where you can just relax—have a chill brunch with friends or family without feeling like picking a restaurant is a pre-brunch workout in itself. Freshly revamped, Marièta in Gurugram reopens as a Euro-Asian Kitchen & Bar—exactly the kind of space that’s laidback, unfussy, and effortlessly charming.
According to Sukriti Chopra, the brand and strategy head of Ninecamp Ventures, the renovation was all about “evolving with our guests”. The new Marièta comes with a refreshed menu and a more versatile space that feels warm and welcoming—think cosy, Instagrammable interiors filled with retro props and plenty of greenery. “From a Euro-Asian food menu to retro music and a reimagined space that feels playful yet elegant,” adds Chopra.
The dining experience reflects that thoughtfulness, with a well-curated, concise menu. We began our meal with a light snack of peri-peri popcorn, served while we waited for our starters. The Watermelon Feta Salad arrived soon after—a refreshing composition of watermelon blocks over mango purée, drizzled with salty feta, cucumber, and pine nuts. The combination brought a fresh, crisp sweetness with just the right touch of savoury—a must-have for anyone who loves the classic sweet-salty contrast in their salads.
For those who like a little flair, the Tableside Guac & Chips, smashed fresh right at your table, adds a playful touch of indulgence. Or you could lean seafood with the Yuzu Chilli Prawns, bright, citrusy, and fiery in all the right ways.
The Euro-Asian comforts continue with the dim sums—especially the Truffle Cream Cheese Dimsum, which simply melts in your mouth with its creamy, cheesy centre and soft, springy texture. It pairs beautifully with the herb oil served alongside. The Poached Chicken Wontons are another highlight—delicate parcels of soft-boiled chicken resting in a sauce of soy, ginger, and sweet chilli. It’s a simple, soulful dish that plays with spice, sweetness, and the warmth of sesame oil.
For the mains, the menu offers options like Pan-Seared Salmon—crisp on the outside, tender within—and the dramatic Hot Stone Bowl, where aroma and texture come alive tableside. We went for the tender and juicy Miso Grilled Chicken, served with lightly seasoned mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini, and broccoli. The thick, silky gravy added a rich, savoury depth that tied the dish together beautifully.
With its honest, uncluttered offerings, Marièta becomes one of those rare spots where you can simply show up, sink in, and trust the menu to do the rest. “Comfort, after all, lies in simplicity done beautifully,” says Chef Vaibhav Bhargava.
At Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram, Marièta costs around ₹2,500 for two, (excluding alcohol and inclusive of taxes)