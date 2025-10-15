Simply Marièta: Gurugram’s new Euro-Asian kitchen that’s perfect for brunch

The Euro-Asian comforts continue with the dim sums—especially the Truffle Cream Cheese Dimsum, which simply melts in your mouth with its creamy, cheesy centre and soft, springy texture. It pairs beautifully with the herb oil served alongside. The Poached Chicken Wontons are another highlight—delicate parcels of soft-boiled chicken resting in a sauce of soy, ginger, and sweet chilli. It’s a simple, soulful dish that plays with spice, sweetness, and the warmth of sesame oil.

For the mains, the menu offers options like Pan-Seared Salmon—crisp on the outside, tender within—and the dramatic Hot Stone Bowl, where aroma and texture come alive tableside. We went for the tender and juicy Miso Grilled Chicken, served with lightly seasoned mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini, and broccoli. The thick, silky gravy added a rich, savoury depth that tied the dish together beautifully.

With its honest, uncluttered offerings, Marièta becomes one of those rare spots where you can simply show up, sink in, and trust the menu to do the rest. “Comfort, after all, lies in simplicity done beautifully,” says Chef Vaibhav Bhargava.

At Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram, Marièta costs around ₹2,500 for two, (excluding alcohol and inclusive of taxes)