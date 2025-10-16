MHA approves 26 new Delhi Police infrastructure projects worth Rs 653 crore

NEW DELHI: To strengthen policing infrastructure in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved 26 new infrastructure projects worthRs 653.46 crore for the Delhi Police, the officials said.

The projects include the construction of 18 police station buildings, seven police posts, one women’s hostel, and 180 staff quarters, they said.

“The MHA has accorded administrative approval and expenditure sanction amounting to Rs 653.46 crore for the execution of 26 new infrastructure projects of Delhi Police,” an official statement said.

“These projects aim to provide modern, well-equipped, and gender-sensitive facilities to improve the working and living conditions of police personnel, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure environment in Delhi,” it added.

All the projects will be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).The Delhi Police, with a strength of around 90,000 personnel, operates over 200 police stations across the capital.