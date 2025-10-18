Delhi Jal Board collects Rs 6.56cr on water bills since launch of surcharge waiver scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said that the recently announced Late Payment Surcharge Compensation (LPSC) Rebate Scheme, launched to provide relief to consumers with pending water bills, has received an overwhelming response from the public since its rollout. As per official figures, the Delhi Jal Board has collected nearly Rs 6.56 crore under the scheme in a couple of days, with 3,635 consumers availing benefits worth over Rs 9.17 crore in rebates.

The Delhi government said that the initiative aims to encourage citizens to clear long-pending dues by offering substantial rebates on late payment surcharges. The strong public participation reflects citizens’ trust in the government’s initiatives and their willingness to contribute toward improving Delhi’s water infrastructure and financial discipline.

Speaking about the development, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said, “This overwhelming participation shows the growing sense of responsibility among Delhi’s citizens. Thousands have come forward to clear their accounts under the scheme, which shows that when governance is transparent and people-centric, the public responds with trust and cooperation.”

“The revenue generated through this scheme will be directly utilised to strengthen the city’s water infrastructure, repair pipelines, and improve water supply in colonies that face shortages. Our aim is to ensure every drop of water in Delhi is accounted for and reaches every household efficiently,” Verma added. Officials reported that digital payments under the scheme have been steadily rising, reflecting the success of Jal Board’s efforts to make payment systems transparent.