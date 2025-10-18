Looking Back: A Major Solo by Vasundhara Tewari Broota

Vadehra Art Gallery, in collaboration with Sangeet Shyamala, presents a major solo exhibition by celebrated artist Vasundhara Tewari Broota titled Woman Song | Looking Back. Featuring up to 35 works from the 1980s to the present, the exhibition offers a reflective curation of Broota’s powerful visual language exploring the female form.

Held first at Surrendra Paul Art Gallery at Sangeet Shyamala, and then at Vadehra Art Gallery, the exhibition traces Broota’s longstanding feminist engagement with the body, identity, and inner life.

Her early fragmented depictions evolved into larger compositional renderings that reveal not just physical presence but emotional and psychological depth. Often surreal and symbolic, her works examine the body as a site of resistance, regeneration, and transformation.

Born in Kolkata in 1955, Broota studied literature at Lady Shri Ram College and trained in art at Triveni Kala Sangam, later working under Rameshwar Broota. She has participated in key national and international exhibitions, from the Biennales of Havana and Algiers to shows in Tokyo and San Francisco. Her works are held in major collections worldwide.

The exhibition was until October 11