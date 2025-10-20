Delhi's air quality worsens on Diwali; 34 out of 38 stations in 'red zone'

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Diwali, with 34 out of 38 monitoring stations recording pollution levels in the 'red zone' on Monday, indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air across the national capital.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI), which is reported at 4 pm every day, remained in the 'very poor' category at 345, higher than the 326 recorded on Sunday, according to official data.

According to the SAMEER app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), four monitoring stations were already in the 'severe' category with AQI levels above 400 -- Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), Wazirpur (423) and Anand Vihar (404).

Around 30 monitoring stations reported 'very poor' air, with AQI levels above 300.

In the afternoon, 31 out of 38 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while three stations fell under the 'severe' zone, data showed.