Delhi sees 16 per cent drop in Diwali fire calls compared to last year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 269 fire-related calls on Diwali, marking a 16 per cent decrease compared to the previous year, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik confirmed that a total of 269 fire calls were received this year, down from 318 reported on Diwali last year. Of these, 122 incidents were attributed to firecrackers.

According to DFS, two fire personnel sustained injuries while responding to a house fire in Kirti Nagar.

In anticipation of the festival, DFS had issued a high alert and cancelled all leave for officers and staff on 19 and 20 October to ensure readiness for emergencies. A total of 24 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) and 17 fire tenders were strategically deployed across the capital for rapid response.