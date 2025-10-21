Delhi sees 16 per cent drop in Diwali fire calls compared to last year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 269 fire-related calls on Diwali, marking a 16 per cent decrease compared to the previous year, officials said on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik confirmed that a total of 269 fire calls were received this year, down from 318 reported on Diwali last year. Of these, 122 incidents were attributed to firecrackers.
According to DFS, two fire personnel sustained injuries while responding to a house fire in Kirti Nagar.
In anticipation of the festival, DFS had issued a high alert and cancelled all leave for officers and staff on 19 and 20 October to ensure readiness for emergencies. A total of 24 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) and 17 fire tenders were strategically deployed across the capital for rapid response.
Separately, a major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area on Monday evening. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and a thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire building.
Another fire was reported at a cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 of Narela. According to DFS officials, a prompt operation was launched to bring the blaze under control.
Fire Officer S.K. Dua said, “Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding a fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. Twenty-six fire tenders were deployed to the spot. The fire has been controlled.”
In view of Diwali, extra deployment was arranged to minimise response time. The DFS operates a fleet of 255 vehicles and has around 2,700 personnel.