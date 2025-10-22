BJP, AAP spar on cloud seeding after artificial rain misses Diwali date

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has ruled out an immediate plan for cloud seeding to curb air pollution in the winter months, saying that the seeding will only be possible “when there are clouds”.

Responding to the criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue, he said on Tuesday, “Cloud seeding happens only when there are clouds. First come the clouds, then comes the seeding. Without clouds, cloud seeding is scientifically impossible. People should understand science before making political statements.” He added, “The day there are clouds, there will be seeding done, and there will be rain as well.”

He added that from the Yamuna cleaning to real-time air monitoring on high-rise buildings, every initiative of the government was aimed at reducing pollution.“Those spreading misinformation must understand that Delhi is changing, and the results are visible,” he said.

AAP has alleged the Rekha Gupta-government failed to conduct artificial rainfall even as Delhi’s air turned toxic. On Tuesday, its Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj and former environment minister Gopal Rai questioned why the BJP government did not follow through on its own promise to cleanse the air through artificial rain.